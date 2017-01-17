East Kilbride shopping centre hails record festive footfall

EK in East Kilbride, which claims to be Scotland’s largest shopping centre of its kind, is targeting further growth after seeing a year-on-year jump in festive shoppers.

Footfall was up by 6.2 per cent for the five weeks from 28 November, and continued with a 15.8 per cent jump for the first week in January, both in contrast to drops in Scotland and UK retail industry averages.

Centre director Ian McLelland said that during the festive period, there was an “even flow of shoppers”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook