Domino’s expands into onesies – for a good cause

A Glasgow outlet of pizza retailer Domino’s is one of only two to stock what it says is a global first – a garment to help consumers when eating their orders, with proceeds going to charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The branch in Shawlands, along with another in London, will be the first to offer what the global chain, which has 70 sites north of the Border, calls the world’s first “wipeable” onesie – designed to enable pizza enthusiasts to “eat in comfort without the fear of sauce spillage”.

Fashion designer Charlotte Denn created the prototype in 13 hours, combining stain-proof fabric with soft velveteen for “ultimate comfort”, and it has two giant pockets on each side to store dips and drinks.

The move comes ahead of Domino’s busiest day of the year, 1 January, when it expects to make 300,000 pizzas, with seven orders a second and 2.6 million slices to be eaten.

Louise Butler at Domino’s said the pizza orders will add up on New Year’s Day “as the whole nation puts their feet up to unwind after bidding farewell to a surprise-filled 2016”.

She added: “There’s nothing quite like a handmade pizza and a box set on New Year’s Day so what better way to celebrate the start of 2017 than with the launch of the ultimate relaxation accessory.”

