Domino’s confident over full-year results but sales slow

Sales at pizza chain Domino’s UK operations grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, but the firm said it is still on track to meet full-year hopes.

Like-for-like sales grew by 3.9 per cent in the three months to 25 September, compared with 14.9 per cent in the same period last year.

“The comparatives remain challenging, but the continued strong sales performance means the board is confident our forecast full-year results will be in line with market expectations,” Domino’s said.

The firm said its investment in digital platforms and new store openings helped boost group sales by 11.5 per cent to £237 million.

