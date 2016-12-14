Dixons warns of ‘uncertain times’ despite profit rise

Electricals and mobile phones giant Dixons Carphone cheered its best ever Black Friday as it posted a 19 per cent jump in half-year profits, but said it was planning for “more uncertain times”.

The group said that, while it had yet to see a knock to shopper confidence from the Brexit vote, it was bracing for a more unsettled 2017 as EU exit negotiations loom large and amid cost pressures from the sharply weaker pound.

Dixons Carphone buys about 90 per cent of its products in sterling, although its manufacturers are expected to start increasing prices as the Brexit-hit pound sends their costs soaring. It hopes to offset this and insisted customers were unlikely to see any noticeable hike in prices.

Chief executive Seb James said: “While we have still not seen any effect on consumer demand as a consequence of Brexit, we have been planning for the possibility of more uncertain times ahead.

“We are also planning our offer so that potential currency impacts are minimised for the customer, and are ensuring that next year, as always, everybody can be absolutely sure that they won’t get a better deal anywhere.”

His comments came as the group posted a 19 per cent jump in underlying pre-tax profits to £144 million for the six months to 29 October after notching up a 5 per cent rise in like-for-like sales across the UK and Ireland.

Black Friday, which fell after its first half, was another record trading day for the group as shoppers snapped up gadgets such as smart fitness and wearable technology, as well as drones and dash cams.

James said the Currys and PC World owner was cutting its fixed costs so the group can adapt to any potential difficult market conditions and “generally preparing for all eventualities – just in case”.

Dixons Carphone has so far shrugged off any Brexit vote impact, with sales growth picking up during the first half – rising to 6 per cent over the second quarter across the UK and Ireland. It added that Christmas trading was “so far so good”, following on from last month’s Black Friday success.

Despite the caution over 2017, retail experts at Liberum said it was a “reassuring” set of half-year results.

Dixons Carphone – created from the £5 billion merger between Dixons and Carphone Warehouse in 2014 – said its store overhaul was on track to see all its shops revamped as electrical superstores merging its three main brands by April. It is shutting 134 shops as part of the plan, but is relocating all staff affected to nearby superstores.

