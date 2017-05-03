Disgruntled Scottish consumers make more complaints

Scottish consumers made 5.3 million complaints last year with a third of people saying they are more likely to take action against poor service, a report today has found.

The total number of ­complaints was 4 per cent up on the year before, according to the Ombudsman Services’ third annual consumer action monitor.

It found that retail was the most complained about sector, responsible for more than a quarter (27 per cent) of total complaints, followed by telecoms (14 per cent) and energy supply (12 per cent). Transport also moved ahead of banking to take the fourth spot, with 10 per cent of complaints.

Despite Scots making more complaints, the number of issues that were ignored climbed by 31 per cent amid apathy and ­disillusionment with businesses.

Lewis Shand Smith, chief ombudsman at Ombudsman Services, said: “Scots are showing good awareness of their consumer rights, but this research shows that a lot more needs to be done.”

