Property firm London & Scottish Developments is on course to deliver 2,000 jobs across Scotland through the revamp of 14 former Tesco sites it bought last year.

Bryan Wilson, development director, said the company is breathing new life into ten dormant properties it bought from the retailer and letting them to new occupiers including Aldi, Lidl, Home Bargains and M&S.

