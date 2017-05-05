Customer data stolen in Debenhams Flowers cyber attack

Thousands of Debenhams customers have had their data compromised after the firm’s flower website came under cyber attack.

The retailer said that 26,000 customers of Debenhams Flowers, which is operated by third-party supplier Ecomnova, have had their data “accessed or stolen” as a result of the breach.

We are very sorry that customers have been affected by this incident Sergio Bucher

The firm said: “As soon as it became aware of the incident, Debenhams took immediate steps to protect customers.

“All affected customers have been contacted by Debenhams to inform them of the incident and to advise them on steps to take to reduce risk.”

The Debenhams Flowers website has now been suspended. Debenhams said it has notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and is working with authorities and cyber-security experts to support Ecomnova in investigating the incident.

Group chief executive Sergio Bucher apologised for the breach, saying: “We take the security of data very seriously and protecting our customers is a top priority for Debenhams.

“As soon as we were informed that there had been a cyber attack, we suspended the Debenhams Flowers website and commenced a full investigation. We are also supporting Ecomnova with its investigation.”

He added: “We are very sorry that customers have been affected by this incident and we are doing everything we can to provide advice to affected customers and reduce their risk.”

The retailer stressed that customers of Debenhams.com are unaffected by the attack.

