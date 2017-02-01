Crawford Gillies joins board of Famous Grouse maker

Famous Grouse maker Edrington has appointed one of Scotland’s most prominent business leaders to its board.

The drinks firm, which is also behind The Macallan, Highland Park and Brugal rum brands, said Crawford Gillies was joining as a non-executive director.

Gillies is currently a non-executive director on the boards of SSE and Barclays, where he chairs the remuneration committee.

He has enjoyed an illustrious career in business over three decades, initially with Bain & Company, a firm of international management consultants, where he became European managing director.

Scots-born Gillies – who was educated at Perth Academy, Edinburgh University and Harvard – has chaired a string of private and service sector organisations including Scottish Enterprise. He also founded the Saltire Foundation, which helps develop entrepreneurial leadership in Scotland.

Ian Curle, chief executive of Edrington, said: “Crawford’s wide ranging international business experience will be invaluable to Edrington as it seeks further growth in the premium spirits market.”

Edrington employs some 3,000 people in its companies and joint venture operations worldwide, with more than 70 per cent employed overseas. Its principal shareholder is the Robertson Trust, which donated some £18.2 million to charitable causes last year.

• World-renowned whisky distiller Jim McEwan has been appointed production director of Ardnahoe Distillery on Islay – 18 months after he retired.

Islay-born McEwan, who has 53 years’ experience under his belt, has been hired by Hunter Laing & Co, the family-run company behind Ardnahoe.

