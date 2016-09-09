Collectable Scotch sales top up to record levels

Sales of rare bottles of Scotch whisky are set to exceed £12 million this year, ten times the amount sold in 2010, according to new data.

Valuation and brokerage firm Rare Whisky 101 said this comes after the value traded within a half-year period exceeded £5m for the first time since records began in the first six months of this year.

In the period, the value of sales of collectable bottles sold in the UK on the open market reached £5.771m, a year-on-year jump of more than 25 per cent, while the volume grew 28.5 per cent to 26,527 bottles.

Andy Simpson, whisky investment analyst and co-founder of Rare Whisky 101, said: “For some in the broader Scotch category, export and sales figures still appear challenging. However, the secondary market for rarities shows little of this stress and 2016 is shaping up to be yet another record year for rare whisky.

He also said the buyer profile has changed to include more high-net-worth buyers.