Coffee machine supplier raises a cup to new drink-drive law

A Bo’ness-based company that specialises in supplying designer and bespoke coffee machines is brewing up plans to expand south of the Border and take on extra staff.

Tapside Coffee Machine Rentals, which was founded by Jack Marshall, 81, in 1982, has seen demand take off following an upsurge in café openings and changes in the drink driving law in Scotland. It already has more than 120 clients on board including hotels, garden centres and sports clubs.

Marshall works closely with Fracino, a major manufacturer of cappuccino and espresso coffee machines, and continues to play a key role in the running of Tapside, including the training of baristas.

He said: “With a great mix of clients on board, many of them since day one, whom we have a great relationship with, and an impressive 35-year track record, it felt like the time was right to expand south of the Border.

“Since the changes in the drink driving laws over the years and the rise in entrepreneurs opening their own coffee houses we have seen a definite increase in demand for our products.”

The firm, whose clients include Garrion Bridges Garden Centre and the Speyside Heather Centre, plans to increase its core team from six to at least ten by the end of the year.

Alan Gibson, general manager at championship course West Lothian Golf Club – one of Tapside’s other clients – said: “Due to the changes in drink driving laws we have seen a dramatic increase in the sales of hot drinks.”