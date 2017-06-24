Club brings Fringe benefits for spirits producer Arbikie

Arbikie, the Scottish gin and vodka producer, has announced the return of its A Club as part of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The move follows a sell-out debut last year, with the firm promising music and table-service food this time round, as well as gin, vodka and chilli vodka cocktails in the capital’s Merchants’ Hall.

Arbikie has built a reputation for its “field-to-bottle” approach to distilling, as all the key ingredients are grown on its own estate.

Among the musical treats promised this year are blues and jazz singer Ali Affleck, Glasgow funk band Charlotte Marshall and the 45s, Scottish traditional artist Ryan Young and Abba, David Bowie and The Pretenders tribute acts.

Arbikie owner Iain Stirling said: “The A Club is back due to popular demand and we are delighted with this year’s extensive programme of acts.

“The club is like no other experience in the Festival and our 2016 customers said it was ‘a must visit’ during the Fringe.”

The A Club’s patron, actor Brian Cox, added: “I was delighted to take part in last year’s A Club and I am looking forward to being in town this August to again enjoy their world-class hospitality.”

Arbikie has attracted a string of awards and endorsements for its products, helping to drive its growth in North America and globally.