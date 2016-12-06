Clothing retailer Quiz broadens store network

Womenswear retailer Quiz has opened 40 outlets in the UK and Ireland over the last year, the latest of which include a site in Ayr covering 2,500 square feet and marking the firm's 20th standalone store in Scotland in addition to concessions.

The fast fashion brand said it has a growing international presence with more than 300 outlets across 20 countries, with 75 standalone stores in the UK and Ireland.

Business development director Sheraz Ramzan said its expansion is part of an “ambitious rollout plan" in addition to continued refurbishments across existing sites.

"This growth has been driven by customer demand for glamorous looks at great value and our continued commitment to omni-channel expansion.”

