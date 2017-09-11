Children's drinks bottles recalled amid choking fear

Cult interiors brand Cath Kidston has recalled a children's water bottle amid fears that it could cause a choking hazard.

The designer retailer, known for its floral prints and retro kitchenware, said it was recalling its children's drinking bottles after it emerged that the silicon tip of the straw was in danger of coming loose.

The bottles are made in five different designs. All have been recalled.

It said: "We have identified a potential issue with our kids drinking bottles whereby the silicone tip of the straw may come loose and could present a choking hazard. The bottles affected by this potential issue were on sale between 12 June 2017 and 14 August 2017 and fell below our rigorous quality standards."

It said anyone who has purchased the bottles should return them for a refund.