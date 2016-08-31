Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons set to open in Scotland

Iconic Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons is to launch in Scotland as part of a UK-wide expansion.

The 50-year-old chain, which has become part of the Canadian national identity and is Canada’s biggest cafe chain, said it had partnered with a franchisee and planned to open stores in Scotland, England and Wales.

The move is only “Timmie’s” second international expansion outside of North America for the brand, which also has stores on seven Canadian Army bases worldwide.

The cafe chain, which is famous for its mini doughnuts known as “Timbits” and its “double double” coffee, which comes with two creams and two sugars, was founded by Canadian professional ice hockeyplayer Tim Horton.

Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King and bought the firm two years ago, said the UK openings would be part of a worldwide expansion plan.

Elías Díaz Sesé, President of Tim Hortons, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for the Tim Hortons brand as we enter this dynamic market. We look forward to bringing some of our signature products to Great Britain and helping our partners build brand awareness and open restaurants to welcome new guests.”

The company previously made a brief foray into the UK market with Tim Hortons branded stands in convenience stores. Ex-pat Canadians, however, claimed they failed to provide “a little taste of home”.