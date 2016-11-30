Business briefs: Stirfresh | Flybe | Countryside

Angus-based food business Stirfresh has landed a £300,000 deal to supply its produce to supermarket group Lidl.

Lidl, which has 92 stores across Scotland, said the firm’s soup mix and fresh vegetable medley products would be sold as part of its Oaklands Ready-to-Cook range.

Stirfresh, based in Montrose and run by husband and wife team Andrew and Anita Stirling, is now planning to invest £1 million in equipment and solar panels on the back of the contract.

Stirling said: “Together with my wife Anita, children Jessica, Alexander, Hannah and James, we hope that this will be the start of a long-term relationship with Lidl for many years to come. Our aim is to promote Scottish produce as much as we can.”

Paul McQuade, head of buying for Lidl in Scotland, added: “Stirfresh grow great quality, fresh produce on its farm in Angus. Scotland will be the first Lidl region in the UK to launch our new Oaklands Ready-to-Cook prepared vegetables range, which will offer our customers quick, easy and affordable ways to make healthy meal choices. We continue to be committed to sourcing as much Scottish produce as possible.”

Flybe inks tie-up with Singapore

Regional airline Flybe has announced that Singapore Airlines has become its 11th codeshare partner, meaning that from this winter customers using five UK airports, including Aberdeen, can book long-haul flights to more than 100 destinations. The destinations, which are for Aberdeen flights via Manchester, will be to Asia, Australia and the US.

Profits build up at Countryside

Housebuilding group Countryside Properties said the market has recovered from an initial bout of post-Brexit vote uncertainty as it reported a sharp rise in profits. The group, which has its headquarters in Essex and floated on the London stock market in February, said full-year pre-tax profits rose from £28m to £78.6m.

