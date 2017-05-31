Brewgooder has good cause to cheer Asda extension

Brewgooder, the Scottish beer brand that donates all its profits to clean water projects, is cheering an extension to its supply deal with Asda.

The craft beer maker, which secured its first listing with the supermarket chain last year, will now be stocked in 357 of its stores across the UK.

With almost 80,000 cans sold in Asda stores within six months, Brewgooder has funded two wells in Malawi, one of which is providing more than 5,000 people with clean water. A further four wells are now in the pipeline.

Alan Mahon, who co-founded Brewgooder alongside Josh Littlejohn, has just returned from a trip to Malawi and said: “Seeing first-hand the impact our wells are having on communities was motivating and inspiring and it’s thanks to support from Asda that we have truly been able to make a difference.”

He added: “Giving people the opportunity to enjoy a great product while at the same time helping others is a powerful combination and by working closely with our customers and consumers we are helping to transform thousands of lives for generations to come.”

John McGovern, Asda’s senior director for Scotland, said Brewgooder was one of the first suppliers to take part in the grocer’s Social Enterprise Supplier Academy, launched last year in partnership with Social Investment Scotland.

He added: “Through the Academy, Brewgooder received access to mentoring provided by Asda’s senior team and access to a £100,000 loan funded through proceeds from Asda’s carrier bag charge in Scotland as part of the Community Capital fund.

“It’s fantastic to see the success the craft beer has had since its participation in the Academy, not only doubling their supermarket listings in just eight months, but also supporting business growth, job creation and acceleration of their clean water impact.”

Brewgooder is brewed in partnership with BrewDog at its Ellon brewery, at zero margin. All profits are donated to the Brewgooder Foundation, whose trustees are made up of Mahon and Littlejohn and BrewDog co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie.

