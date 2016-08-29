Brewgooder craft beer earns backing of JW Filshill

Brewgooder, the craft beer brand that donates all of its profits to clean water projects, has secured the backing of one of Scotland’s biggest wholesale businesses.

As part of the deal with Glasgow-based JW Filshill, the wholesaler’s managing director, Simon Hannah, and its group commercial director, Chris Miller, have joined the beer firm’s board.

Brewgooder launched in March and is the brainchild of Alan Mahon and Josh Littlejohn, the friends and social entrepreneurs behind the Social Bite sandwich shop chain. Since then, the venture has raised £60,000 via crowdfunding and continues to seek investors to provide clean drinking water to millions of people in developing countries.

The beer is brewed in partnership with Brewdog at its Ellon brewery, at zero margin. All profits are donated to the Brewgooder Foundation whose trustees are made up of Mahon, Littlejohn, and BrewDog founders James Watt and Martin Dickie, supported by philanthropic partner, The Hunter Foundation.

Brewgooder said it had also bolstered its team with Steve Annand of Glasshouse Drinks coming on board.

Co-founder Mahon said: “This is an exciting time for Brewgooder. Our crowdfunding programme got us off to a flying start and with the new board appointments and retaining the services of Steve Annand it shows that we want to put beer industry muscle behind the vision of providing 1,000,000 people with clean drinking water through craft beer.”