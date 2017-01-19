Brewer Innis & Gunn promotes Esther Binnie to finance chief

Craft beer firm Innis & Gunn has promoted Esther Binnie to its board as finance director as it targets a doubling of turnover within the next three years.

Binnie joined the Edinburgh-based firm seven years ago when it had only five employees, and is said to have been closely involved in the growth of the business, which now has more than 50 staff.

Prior to her elevation to the board, she held a number of senior roles in the company’s finance team and oversaw the financial modelling for Innis & Gunn’s equity crowdfunding campaign.

Binnie also led the integration of Perth-based Inveralmond Brewery into the group following its purchase last April.

Innis & Gunn chairman Tony Hunt said: “Esther has made a significant contribution to the growth of Innis & Gunn’s over the last seven years. Most notably, recently, this has seen her play an integral role in our crowdfunding campaign.”

