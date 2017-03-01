Boots to close 220 of 320 in-store photo processing labs

Boots has confirmed that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK in a move that puts 400 jobs under threat.

The pharmacy and beauty retailer made the decision amid a decline in traditional photo film processing and printing, as digital photography continues to disrupt the market.

The firm is one of the last major high street player in what was once a multi-million pound market and says it will continue to host digital kiosks where customers can print their own photos from digital formats.

Affected staff were notified of the proposals on Wednesday and will take part in a consultation process that will stretch into August.

In a statement Boots said: “To continue to focus on the customer demand for instant kiosks to print photos and order photo gifts, Boots UK is removing 220 photo labs from stores, and has announced changes to the in-store photo teams.

“Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible. However, some roles may be made redundant.”

The company did not disclose which locations would be affected.