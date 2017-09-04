Black & Lizars cranks up the volume with ­audiology deal

Opticians business Black & Lizars has acquired ­Clements Hearing Services in ­Glasgow, as it expands its offering in audiology.

The deal will see the group take over the running of the 21-year-old company, which is based in the Jordanhill area of the city, and will boost its audiology business by creating a “centre of excellence in hearing care provision”.

Financial details have not been disclosed. The acquisition comes hot on the heels of the company’s asset deal with independent optician Jack Brown and the unveiling of a new advertising campaign.

Michelle le Prevost, managing director of Black & Lizars, said: “Clements is a state-of-the-art centre of excellence and allows us to offer the ­highest standard of service to existing and new patients.

“It will help us explore new routes to market and form the building blocks for future development, including recruitment and training.”

Clements Hearing Services will remain the brand name for the practice and previous owner Greg Clements will stay in his post as senior audiologist.

Clements, who opened the business in 1996 alongside his wife Val, said: “This is an exciting time for Clements Hearing Services. Black & Lizars delivers outstanding eye care and the team’s expertise and innovation in audiology will benefit our patient base.”

Le Prevost added: “Greg ­Clements is a highly respected clinician in the audiology field. We are delighted to have him as part of our team.”

