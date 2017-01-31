Bargain Booze owner Conviviality toasts sales surge

Conviviality Retail, the owner of the Bargain Booze off-licence chain, has bounced back into the black and seen a leap in sales on the back of acquisitions including drinks supplier Matthew Clark and wine wholesaler Bibendum.

Revenue in the six months to 30 October rocketed more than 200 per cent to £782.5 million.

The firm, also behind the Wine Rack chain, made pre-tax profits of £7.4m compared to a £4m loss in the same period last year.

Chief executive Diana Hunter said: “These strong results demonstrate our competitive advantage, the broad customer base we have developed and the robust nature of Conviviality as the UK’s leading drinks wholesaler, distributor and solution provider to our customers.”

Hunter said the recent acquisitions had led to the company being well positioned in its market “with a resilient business model that provides unique positioning for its suppliers and customers”.

