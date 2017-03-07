American burger chain Five Guys coming to Edinburgh city centre

A popular American burger chain is opening a branch in Edinburgh City Centre.

Five Guys, which specialises in hot dogs, burgers and french fries, will be opening on Fredrick Street.

It replaces outdoor clothes specialist Millets.

They currently have a restaurant in Fort Kinnaird retail park.

The first Five Guys restaurant opened in 1986 in Virginia and is now a staple in most American states.

Callum Mortimer, director in the retail team at CBRE which advised Five Guys, says: “Five Guys’ endlessly customisable burgers and dedication to freshness and quality have seen the brand move from strength to strength in the UK. Having also concluded deals with Five Guys in Aberdeen and Dundee city centre recently we were delighted to help secure such a prominent Edinburgh city centre location.

“It had been a long standing requirement, and this new acquisition further enhances the brands’ representation across the country.”