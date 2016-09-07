All Bar One cleared for take-off at Edinburgh Airport

Pub chain All Bar One is to launch its new venue at Edinburgh Airport next week, creating 20 jobs in the process.

The site, which opens next Wednesday, will be the third in Edinburgh operated by the firm, owned by hospitality group Mitchells & Butlers. Its other bars in the Scottish capital are on George Street and Exchange Plaza, off Lothian Road.

READ MORE: Edinburgh airport creates 200 retail jobs

Lewis Masterson, general manager of the bar, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming travellers and holidaymakers to our new Edinburgh Airport bar. Guests can experience the contemporary design, together with the fresh tastes on our new menu and indulge in some refreshing pre-flight drinks.”

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest, with more than 11 million passengers travelling through the terminal in 2015 – a figure expected to grow to 12 million this year.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook