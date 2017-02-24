Aldi to set up shop in former BHS store in Edinburgh

The former BHS department store in Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll Shopping Centre is to become home to a supermarket, it was announced today.

The 20,000 square foot unit, in the middle of the centre, which is already home to a Sainsbury’s superstore, is to be taken by German-owned discounter Aldi. It is expected to open before the end of 2017 in a move that will create 35 jobs.

Jim Riddell, the centre’s manager, said: “Letting the former BHS unit so soon after it closed in August 2016 is extremely positive for the centre and for the other retailers who operate here. Aldi will bring many more shoppers into the centre which is already home to well-known brands including The Entertainer, Game, New Look and Costa Coffee.”

An Aldi spokesperson added: “We are excited to have secured another Edinburgh store at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre. This new store will create up to 35 new jobs and we look forward to confirming an opening date in due course.”

