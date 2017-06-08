Aldi festival set to net £130,000 for Scots brewers

Supermarket chain Aldi has launched its latest Scottish beer festival, predicting the initiative will be worth more than £130,000 for the 35 brewers taking part.

The discount grocer has been running the festival since 2012, generating more than £1.7 million of sales for Scotland’s craft breweries over the past five years.

Among the brewers featuring in the latest event are Edinburgh’s Eyeball Brewing, Fallen Brewing of Stirlingshire, Hybrid Brewing in Grangemouth, Redcastle Brewery of Angus and St Andrews Brewing Co.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly proud to work with Scotland’s best breweries.

“Aldi has supported Scottish brewing for many years and our support for this booming industry will continue to grow. Craft beer always has and always will have pride of place on our shelves.”

Aldi has also confirmed it will again be the sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards, whose director, Kirsten Speirs, said: “It is wonderful to see so many of our finalists and medallists selected to take part.”

