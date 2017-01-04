Aberdeenshire fish firm nets £50,000 Aldi supply deal

A family-owned fish business in Aberdeenshire has won a £50,000 deal to supply supermarket chain Aldi with its chilled Cullen Skink.

Downies of Whitehills, based near Banff on the coast of the Moray Firth, said its produce will be stocked in all 72 of the grocer’s stores north of the Border.

Managing director Alan Downie said: “We’re especially proud of this Cullen Skink and all that goes into it. I personally source fresh haddock at the local markets in the North-east before sending it to our smokehouse in Whitehills where we use traditional oak-smoking techniques to create the best natural flavour.

“We use potatoes from Aberdeenshire in the soup and all butter, milk and cream is also Scottish. The end result is a great tasting Cullen Skink.”

Aldi’s group buying director of Scotland, Graham Nicolson, added: “Working with the best Scottish suppliers is hugely important to us and the Cullen Skink we’ve sourced from Downies is a perfect fit for us.”

