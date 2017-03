An Aberdeen clothing start-up backed by social entrepreneur Duncan Skinner has signed a licence deal with Celtic FC and added BrewDog and Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk to its growing client list.

Launched last year by Collette Norval after she lost her job amid Aberdeen’s oil downturn, Squad manufactures “bespoke, multi-functional” snoods embossed with a client’s logo. It has been helped by Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire.

