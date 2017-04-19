Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer cheers £120,000 growth funding

Aberdeen-based brewer Fierce Beer has secured funding from Barclays to drive growth.

The deal will allow the firm, which was founded by Dave Grant and David McHardy, to expand production in response to increasing domestic and international demand.

The £120,000 funding package will help finance the purchase of new bottling and fermenting equipment to replace the current hand bottling machine and provide working capital support for growth. Production capacity will increase significantly.

Grant said: “With more and more interest from international buyers, it was vital that we had the infrastructure in place to capitalise on new sales opportunities and meet growing demand.”

Stuart Brown, head of SME Scotland for Barclays, added: “Fierce Beer is an example of the innovative, ambitious businesses that have seen Scotland’s food and drink sector become so renowned across the world.”

