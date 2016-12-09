Aberdeen gin firm raises glass to expansion plans

A fledgling Scottish gin brand has doubled its projected start-up figures and is scaling up production five-fold due to increased market demand.

Porter’s Gin was created in Aberdeen and has gone from strength to strength since its launch in December 2015. Within the past 12 months, the firm has seen rapid sales growth, and is now looking to ramp up its bottling capacity.

Ben Iravani, co-owner and one of three founders of Porter’s Gin, said: “The success of Porter’s has been overwhelming and we are delighted to now be exporting our gin to bars across the world.

“The demand for Scottish gin has increased rapidly, and with European countries now interested in the craft gin market, it’s an exciting time to be exporting.”

As well as exporting, the company has close relationships with several premium distributors in the UK, giving the brand access to an extensive range of bars, restaurants and independent retailers.

Iravani added: “We were the first gin to launch in Aberdeen in over 100 years, and it’s great to see others follow foot over the past 11 months “With our production line greater than ever, and demand increasing for Christmas sales, our first year in business is looking to end on a very positive note.”

