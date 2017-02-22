Renfrewshire print business bought out for £6.5m

A Renfrewshire print finishing business is to modernise and expand after being acquired in a £6.5 million buy-out deal.

ACA Press Cutters, based at Inchinnan, has grown into one of the country’s biggest suppliers of print finishing and packaging services. It has some 80 staff operating from a 60,000 square foot facility.

The “buyer induced management buy-out” deal has been led by Joseph Keenan and Dara Changizi, with Royal Bank of Scotland contributing just under £3m through a combination of a loan, an invoice finance package and a hire purchase agreement.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Changizi is a Glasgow-based entrepreneur while Keenan is described as a “print industry veteran” working for a number of organisations including SCA Packaging and J Thomson Colour Printers.

The business will now focus on modernisation and expansion in key areas including health and safety, as well as investing in new machinery and internal systems.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook