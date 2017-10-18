Recruitment firm spreads its wings with Belfast office

Specialist recruiter iMultiply has opened a Belfast office as it looks to tap into Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial business market.

The new operation is located within the city’s iconic Scottish Provident Building and will be headed by director Billy McCarthy and supported by a team that includes Jamie Watts, who is relocating as part of the expansion.

Kirsty Mackenzie, chief executive of the finance and accountancy recruitment specialist, said: “When we started assessing the opportunity in Belfast, we quickly noticed that the city is not dissimilar to the Scottish market particularly when you look at the high level of ambitious, entrepreneurial companies.”

The firm now has a team of 17 across its Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast offices and is on course for increased revenue of around £1.3 million in 2017.

The existing client base includes online tyre retailer Blackcircles.com, which was acquired by Michelin in 2015, and data specialist deltaDNA.