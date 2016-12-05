PwC moves into Aberdeen’s landmark Capitol building

Accountancy and advisory giant PwC has moved into the £30 million transformed Aberdeen landmark building The Capitol, pledging it is a sign of its commitment to the region that is Scotland’s energy hub.

The listed Union Street building had been a cinema, theatre, music hall, bar and nightclub up until 2013 when Knight Property Group and M&G began its transformation into a business venue.

Replica vinyl records hark back to The Capitol's musical roots. Picture: Contributed

The building has modern design, but also includes quotes from popular songs and replicas of vinyl records to reflect its history, with many of its art deco features also being restored, including the original canopy entrance.

Kevin Reynard, senior partner for PwC in the city, said: “We have had long ties with businesses in the vicinity and while others may ponder the future of the North-east we are delighted to show the business community that our 15-year lease on The Capitol reinforces our commitment to stay in the heart of the city.”

On the musical themes, he added: “Professional services offices often have a reputation for being a bit boring and we’re doing our bit to challenge that.”

After more than two decades at Albyn Place in Aberdeen, PwC is the first client to move into The Capitol, with all 120 staff inhabiting the top floor.

PwC regional chairman Lindsay Gardiner said: “This new facility allows us to show the community we are committed and dedicated to the city. The modern office space and technology will reflect our modern ways of working and thinking with clients.”

