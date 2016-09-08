Pupils given chance to rev up their design skills

Scottish school pupils are being offered the chance to work with prestigious designers and play a key role in the forthcoming V&A Museum of Design Dundee.

The museum has launched a competition to design a time capsule to celebrate its construction, open to those studying the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s Higher design and manufacture course this year.

An expert panel chaired by Dumfries-born Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, will choose the winner who will be offered a week’s work experience at the luxury car brand’s design studio in Coventry.

READ MORE: Taking Scottish creativity to world at large

Their design will be developed and built there, and then installed in front of the new V&A Dundee museum ahead of its opening in 2018. The item is also to be filled with items by Scottish primary school pupils and opened in 50 years.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said the chance to spend a week working at Jaguar is “a genuinely life-changing opportunity”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook