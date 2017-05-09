Search

Psychological services venture has expansion in mind

Professor Ewan Gillon, clinical director at First Psychology Scotland. Picture: Contributed

A business specialising in psychological services is rolling out a further Scottish centre as it closes in on a £1.5 million turnover.

First Psychology Scotland said it was launching a new “wellbeing” centre in Perth, adding to existing sites in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and the Borders.

Services offered by the private firm include counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy, psychotherapy, relationship counselling and therapy for children.

First Psychology Scotland’s total turnover for 2016 was £1.3m, and is expected to reach £1.5m this year.

Professor Ewan Gillon, chartered psychologist and clinical director of the firm, said: “After launching in Dundee in 2013, our business has gone from strength-to-strength, including moving to larger premises in both Edinburgh and Glasgow. This has meant we’re now able to expand the business.”

