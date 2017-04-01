Property veteran goes solo with pledge to give fees to charity

A well-known Edinburgh property expert is pledging to give something back to good causes after branching out on his own.

Mark Cullerton – one of the founding members of McEwan Fraser Legal in 2009 – has set up shop in the Stockbridge area of the Scottish capital.

The Cullerton’s Estate Agents & Property Consultants venture occupies a site that formerly housed the Faubert Art Gallery in St Stephen Street.

The award-winning property director, who took his first steps into the industry nearly 30 years ago, has partnered with six prominent charities – Chas, Shelter Scotland, Alzheimer Scotland, Craig Gowans Memorial Fund via The Sick Kids Friends Foundation, St Columba’s Hospice and the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. Each month the business plans to donate a portion of gross agency fees to the selected charities depending on the individual preferences of the clients.

Cullerton, who has held several senior and directors’ positions within estate agents in Edinburgh, said: “It has always been an ambition of mine to set up my own estate agency. When the opportunity presented itself, I knew the time was right to take the big step.

“A number of these selected charities are close to my heart and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to give something back to them.”