Property firms Shepherd and Hardies build new partnership

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has tied the knot with property and construction consultancy Hardies in a deal that will see the pair retain their own identities.

Both firms share a long history, established in 1880 and 1913 respectively. With a network of 33 offices, 250 staff and surveyors across Scotland, Shepherd is one of the industry’s most familiar names.

Hardies, which has 14 offices across Scotland including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Stirling, offers construction services and project management, as well as building and quantity surveying work.

Under the terms of the merger, the two businesses will work “side by side” and retain their own branding and identities, with Hardies being the construction arm of the business and Shepherd being its “go-to” valuation arm.

The combined business will be led by Shepherd’s senior partner, George Brewster, and Derek Ferrier, the managing partner of Hardies.

Ferrier said: “This merger between Hardies and Shepherds establishes us as the country’s leading powerhouse in property and construction consultancy services with the largest number of building surveyors, valuation surveyors and related construction consultancy professional services in Scotland.

“Hardies multi-disciplined construction team currently delivers some of the largest and most prestigious projects in the country and this merger will provide Hardies with increased local resources to further increase our national coverage which will instantly develop our long-term goals.

“Our new merged practice will benefit from shared overheads which should reduce the operating costs and substantially increase the long-term future of both practices.”

Brewster added: “We are delighted to announce this merger and look forward to working with Hardies as one unified firm which offers new and existing clients a fully comprehensive service.

“Like ourselves, Hardies has a long and proud history and excellent reputation for the services it provides.”

The merged practice has a combined turnover of £25 milion and employs 350 staff.

