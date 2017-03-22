Property firm Bidwells hails ‘substantial’ growth

The Scottish arm of property consultant Bidwells has racked up a 12 per cent increase in annual fee income.

The firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Fort William, Inverness and Perth, said it enjoyed “substantial” growth across client accounting, estate management, forestry and planning during 2016, despite many markets “being in a post-Brexit state of flux and contending with the uncertainties surrounding Scottish land reform”.

Scotland managing partner Finlay Clark said: “Alongside our specialist services of planning and client accounting, our teams have worked hard to bring us into 2017 in a very healthy position.”

Bidwells, which wad founded in 1839 and employs 500 people across the UK, recently appointed Ian Stewart as its forestry consultant in Fort William, taking over from Kate Sheppard, who moves to Perth to strengthen the existing forestry team in the city.

Clark added: “These are busy and exciting times for the timber industry with increasing amounts of activity and government commitment to encouraging and expanding this important part of the rural economy.”

Meanwhile, Perth-based rural specialists Ralph Peters and Darren Hirst have been promoted to group partner and divisional partner respectively, with principal planner Corinne MacDougall promoted to associate.

In addition, banking and agri-business veteran Alan Chalmers has joined as head of client accounting services north of the Border, and Bidwells said it was in the process of recruiting an additional member of staff for its renewables team.

