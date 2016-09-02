Progress in efforts to safeguard vehicle firm Penman

Steps to save armoured-vehicle manufacturer Penman Engineering, which entered administration on Wednesday, stepped up a gear yesterday in a bid to safeguard the firm’s workforce of about 140.

The Dumfries-based firm, which supplies organisations including the UK’s Ministry of Defence, Nato, the UN and cash-handling firms, said a delayed major contract proved “too big a challenge” to cashflow.

Penman added that it is still trading under control of the administrators Mark Ranson, Michael Kienlen and Daryl Warwick, partners at Armstrong Watson’s restructuring, recovery and insolvency team, while a buyer is sought.

Ranson said: “We are currently focused on enabling the business to continue to trade during the administration process, in order that we can seek a sale of the business in order to preserve the maximum number of jobs.

“We have already identified a considerable number of prospective purchasers.”

