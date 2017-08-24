Profits surge at Glasgow packaging group Macfarlane

Packaging and distribution specialist Macfarlane Group today said it was confident about its prospects for the rest of the year after revealing a surge in first-half profits.
The Glasgow-based firm said pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of June jumped 26.6 per cent to £2.5 million, on sales 10.2 per cent higher at £89.8m.
Following the boost to earnings, shareholders will receive a 9.1 per cent hike in their interim dividend to 0.6p a share, to be paid on 12 October.
Packaging distribution sales were up 12 per cent on a year earlier, helped by a string of recent acquisitions, with operating profits rising 18 per cent to £2.7m.
Although sales at its manufacturing operations dipped 1 per cent, operating profits climbed 29 per cent to £300,000 as the group continues to focus on higher-margin products.
Macfarlane chairman Graeme Bissett said: “The strong performance in the first six months of 2017, supplemented by the expected seasonal uplift from the e-commerce sector in the second half of the year, gives the board confidence that its full-year expectations for 2017 will be achieved.”
Bissett also said that the process to appoint a new chairman was “well advanced” following his decision to step down after more than five years at the helm.
