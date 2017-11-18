Prince’s Trust Scotland launches enterprise platform online

The Prince’s Trust Scotland has marked 25 years of guiding young people into business by launching its enterprise programme online.

The roll-out of the online learning platform, branded PT Online, will allow aspiring businesspeople in every corner of the country to receive mentoring, training and support.

It comes as the trust reveals it is on track to help 1,500 more young people start businesses, get back to work or into education by the end of March 2018.

Freddie Spindler, founder of “retro doughnut” shop Deadly Donuts in Edinburgh, said: “The Prince’s Trust made me realise how much setting up Deadly Donuts was my destiny. My advice to other young people thinking of setting up their own business is to work hard and talk to people you can trust.”

Blackcircles.com founder and entrepreneur Mike Welch, who received his grant in the mid 1990s, is now a patron of the Prince’s Trust.