Plumbing services firm Korrie taps into new territories

Korrie, the Inverness-based mechanical and plumbing services group, is projecting a 25 per cent increase in turnover this year after racking up £13.8 million in sales for 2016.

Operations director Peter Corbett said the firm was focused on further geographical growth, having just opened a base in Elgin to add to its Inverness headquarters and regional offices in Thurso and Fort William.

“We’re achieving significant growth through a focus on customer service, development of technical service offering, and geographical expansion,” Corbett said.

“It’s testament to our team that we came through a challenging 2016 and remained focused on delivering a quality product.”

The firm, which operates across the Highlands, employs some 150 staff and said it was looking to increase the headcount in line with its “rapid growth”.

Corbett added: “Our emphasis on developing apprentices means we now employ 40 of them across the mechanical, plumbing and electrical divisions.”

• A family-run timber and builders’ merchants has changed hands in a management buy-out, writes Perry Gourley.

Kelvin Timber, which has branches in Milngavie and Hamilton, was set up by brothers Frank and Vincent McHugh in 1970.

It has now been acquired by Frank’s son Richard McHugh, who has been a director in the business since 2011, together with the company’s existing managing director Mark Maginnis, who has worked for it since 1994.

Richard McHugh said the buyout was the start of an “exciting new era for the company”.

“While we do not intend to make significant changes, we have identified subtle modifications with the aim of facilitating growth and driving performance.”

Iain Walker, director of corporate advisory at accountancy firm French Duncan, which worked with the firm on the buyout, said: “The company has an established customer base, a strong financial performance and is highly regarded amongst its customers and with the wider building trade.”

