Plans revealed for canalside development in Edinburgh

An Edinburgh-based property developer has unveiled plans for a new canalside commercial and housing development at a former industrial site in the city’s Fountainbridge area.

The detailed proposals laid out by Glencairn Properties come amid continued regeneration of the area and include ground-floor commercial space as well as 30 private residential and 13 affordable apartments. The development would also create a frontage to Lower Gilmore Place and to the Union Canal.

• READ MORE: Companies news

Additionally, the proposed mix meets the guidance in the Edinburgh Local Development Plan for a quarter of all new housing of 12 units or more to be affordable.

Glencairn said the site is ­currently occupied by some residential units as well as vacant and active commercial properties, such as a car repair garage and an office, while there is a brick wall between the site and the canal front.

The suggested new development would “act as a natural transition in terms of building and flow between the ­commercial heights of the developments towards the city centre and the residential heights of the surrounding buildings,” Glencairn said.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh to get new £215m build-to-rent ‘village’

It is submitting a full planning application for the first phase of the development, with the second phase being submitted for planning ­permission in principle.

Glencairn also said the application site is identified in the Edinburgh Local Development Plan as an area for ­comprehensive redevelopment, with the policies ­outlined in the report ­supporting the development of the site for housing-led, mixed use development.

“The site also falls within the Fountainbridge Development Brief zone, which establishes a comprehensive townscape and infrastructure framework for the Fountainbridge area,” Glencairn said.

• READ MORE: Deal to bring 228-room hotel to Fountainbridge

Daryl Teague, director of the property developer, said: “The site at Lower Gilmore Place is already identified as a redevelopment opportunity to create a quality urban environment, exploiting and enhancing its distinctive canal side location.

“There’s a higher mix of ­student, office and proposed private rental sector development in this particular area of Fountainbridge.”

The plans come amid various large scale developments around the site, including land formerly occupied by Scottish & Newcastle Breweries (Vastint Development), short stay serviced accommodation at Fountain Court Apartments, and the proposed mixed-use housing developments at India Quay.

Perth retail park to get major new development

A major redevelopment at Perth’s St Catherine’s Retail Park has kicked off in a move that will see several new names come on board, writes Scott Reid.

Property manager Savills Investment Management said the demolition of a unit formerly occupied by B&Q had commenced, and would be redeveloped into 45,000 square feet of retail warehousing.

Agreements for leases have been signed with Homesense and Tapi ­Carpets and Floors, both for 10,000 sq ft units. ­Letting options are ­currently available between 5,000 and 15,000 sq ft for the remaining floor space.

• READ MORE: Retail news

Savills, which manages the site on behalf of Episo Boxes GP, said the redevelopment would increase tenant diversification, “dramatically improve the overall appearance” and provide an enhanced pedestrian link to the nearby Perth city centre. It is the fourth redevelopment phase at the retail park since it was purchased by Epison.

Tenants at the park include Dunelm, Halfords, Home Bargains, Maplin and The Range.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook