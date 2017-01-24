Planning consultant Iceni sets up shop in Scotland

A planning and development consultancy has opened an office in Glasgow, its first outside London, and is already working on a series of high-profile contracts.

Iceni Projects said its Scottish team brought “decades of collective experience in planning and development”. It will be led by Gary Mappin and Ian Gallacher.

Mappin joins the firm from his own consultancy, having previously advised Scottish clients as a regional senior director for GVA Grimley. Gallacher joins from GVA after 15 years within its planning team in Glasgow, latterly as a director.

Pamela Turner, senior planner, and new start Sara Cockburn, planner, complete the Iceni line-up in Glasgow.

The Scottish team has already seen Edinburgh’s first new malt whisky distillery in 100 years through the planning process and is advising on the development of the former Strathclyde Police HQ.

Other projects on the go include the Royal High School redevelopment in Edinburgh and ABC2 student housing project in Glasgow.

Mappin, chair of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Commercial Property Forum, said: “We have a brilliant team in Scotland who have already hit the ground running with some exciting projects, such as Edinburgh’s first malt whisky distillery in 100 years.

“We are also delighted to be advising Moda Living on their ‘Holland Park’ development – the first purpose-built PRS [private rented sector] scheme in Glasgow, proposed for the former Strathclyde Police HQ site.”

Gallacher added: “The basis of our advisory service is experience and local knowledge which is why having a team on the ground here is so important.”

