Pipetech has new markets in sights after key hirings

An Aberdeen pipe-cleaning specialist has set out plans to expand its services to industrial markets after appointing some big hitters to help lead the business forward.

Pipetech will also introduce subsea and wells to its offshore portfolio following recent contract wins.

Eric Doyle has been appointed managing director following management positions at several energy companies including most recently regional director at Aquaterra Energy. Alan Brunnen, former executive vice president at Aker Solutions has joined the firm as a non-executive director.

Doyle said: “Pipetech has a new business strategy which will see us focus on solutions designed to tackle the inefficiencies faced both offshore and at industrial power plants and refineries by scale, flow and blockage problems.”

Pipetech was launched in 2001 and has bases in Aberdeen and Stavanger, Norway. It recently secured its first contract in Sweden.

