Persimmon sinks £75m into Glasgow housing scheme

Housebuilder Persimmon has invested £75 million in its latest development, in Glasgow, supporting ­hundreds of jobs during the construction phase.

The firm said that The Boulevard, located on Barrhead Road, Cowglen, would provide more than 500 “much-needed” new homes.

It comes after Glasgow City Council unveiled plans to deliver 25,000 new homes by 2025 to help address the city’s housing demands. The Boulevard is located four miles from the city centre and a short ­distance from Silverburn shopping centre.

READ MORE: Construction skills shortage ‘at breaking point’

Doug Law, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “Our investment forms an integral part of our expansion programme to bring new homes to the region to help meet the growing housing demand.”

Last month, Persimmon reported a 29 per cent hike in first-half profits and said ­customer interest since the EU vote had been “robust”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook