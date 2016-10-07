Payroll firm lands global Scottish Enterprise deal

An Aberdeen-based payroll specialist has won a global contract with Scottish Enterprise covering locations including Australia, France, Singapore and the US.

Activpayroll, which operates in more than 120 countries, said it will serve the economic development agency across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region with scope to grow the list of locations.

It said benefits of the deal include “uniformity across all regions, improved reporting, increased efficiency of processes and an overall compliant global payroll solution to ensure that all legislative requirements are satisfied”.

Chief executive Alison Sellar, who set up Activpayroll in 2001 and became a GlobalScot ambassador for Scottish Enterprise in 2014, said: “Our team of experts understand the needs of global companies, hence will endeavour to always be flexible to meet the demands of a constantly changing and dynamic organisation like Scottish Enterprise.”

