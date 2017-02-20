Paisley power and lighting firm sees turnover surge

A Paisley-headquartered electrical engineering specialist that secured the largest LED street lighting contract in the country last year has seen its sales charge up.

Power One Group, which provides mobile network infrastructure to some of the remotest parts of Scotland, reported record revenues of £7.8 million for 2016, up from £4m the year before, with operating profit rising by 60 per cent year-on-year.

Chief executive and founder Mark Ward said: “We are confident of continuing our double-digit growth this year and street lighting in particular is a massive opportunity for the business because we have invested in our people and technology.

“The current funding round will allow us to expand our operations so that we can deliver multiple contracts that will be coming on stream over the next few years.”

The firm, which is targeting revenues of £19m by 2021, is also planning to open an office in the south-east of England this year.

