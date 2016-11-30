Orion Group forms Chinese joint venture

Inverness-based Orion Group has signed a "pioneering" joint venture agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Orion chairman Alan Savage visited the city of Tianjin and signed the deal alongside general manager of CNOOC Energy Technology & Service-Safety and Environmental Protection, Liu Huai Zeng.

The two companies said the aim of the joint venture is to develop the talent resources service market and provide personnel provision across CNOOC’s oil, gas and energy related projects throughout China and the rest of the world.

The JV company, known as CNOOC Orion Technical Services, has the capabilities to supply foreign and local workers with a wide range of expertise.

Savage said: “This deal marks the beginning of a new phase for Orion Group in China. We already have significant experience in China and the services of our staff in Shanghai are in high demand.

“To become the world’s first manpower supplier to CNOOC is a major milestone. We are looking forward to working with our partners in Tianjin to provide high quality staff for the many key projects in the CNOOC order book for 2017 and beyond.”

CNOOC is one of China’s largest national oil companies and its activities focus on the exploitation, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in offshore China.

Based out of its head office in Inverness, Orion employs more than 300 staff across its 57 worldwide locations. It manages in excess of 4,000 contractors and permanent personnel every year throughout the Americas, the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Orion recently opened an office in Shanghai.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook