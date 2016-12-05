On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Chartered accountant and business adviser Henderson Loggie has strengthened its senior tax team with the appointment of Kenneth McEwen as partner based out of the firm’s Glasgow office.

McEwen, who has a broad client base of owner-managed businesses, heads up Henderson Loggie’s specialist property and construction group. A Strathclyde University law graduate and chartered tax adviser, he joined the firm in 2008 as tax manager after roles with Geoghagan & Co in Edinburgh and PwC.

He said: “I’m delighted to take on this new role at a very exciting time for the firm. I see tremendous opportunity to lead and build on our successful accountancy based services with a tax driven offering. I look forward to working with my colleagues and clients in my new role.”

Forth Ports has appointed Gavin Booth as its new business development manager for oil and gas support and decommissioning. The company, the UK’s third-biggest ports business, has created this new position amid a £10 million quayside investment at the Port of Dundee and other initiatives at the ports of Rosyth and Leith designed to focus on this specialist sector.

Booth, who is originally from Aberdeen and will be based in the city, is a senior executive experienced in client facing sales, business development and operational functions within the oil and gas, subsea and decommissioning sectors. He has previously held positions with ATR Group, ACE Winches and JD Neuhaus. He will work across the Scottish operation, which operates seven commercial ports on the Tay and Forth estuaries, with his main focus on the ports of Dundee, Leith and Rosyth.

Livingston-based Asset Guardian Solutions (AGSL), which specialises in managing and protecting companies’ “hidden assets” such as process critical software, has appointed Mark Steel to the position of UK business development manager. The decision to bring Steel on-board the business development team is part of AGSL’s plans to further strengthen its market niche in the UK as the leading supplier of process control software asset protection.

He said: “There is so much more that companies in the UK can do to protect their process critical software assets in order that operations run smoothly. They simply aren’t aware of how simple it can be with AGSL and its specialists software offerings in place.”

