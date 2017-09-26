Ogilvie Group snaps up motor insurance claims business

Ogilvie Group, the Stirling-based mini-conglomerate, has acquired UK motor insurance claims support specialist Active Auto Solutions (AAS) for an undisclosed sum.

Lincoln-headquartered AAS, which was founded ten years ago, provides claims handling and support services as well as temporary vehicles to fleets and clients of commercial insurance brokers and intermediaries following motor accidents and incidents.

Family owned Ogilvie Group has a portfolio of businesses operating in the motoring, construction, surveying, housebuilding and cyber security sectors.

AAS, led by managing director James Parczuk, will now sit alongside Ogilvie Fleet within the Scots group’s motor division. Ogilvie has acquired the business from Parczuk and fellow founding shareholders Kevin Paul and Rob Wilkinson, who have both retired from the industry.

Ogilvie Group chief executive Duncan Ogilvie said: “The acquisition is part of the group’s strategy to grow business across our operational sectors. A large proportion of the Active Auto Solutions’ business relates to providing vehicle replacement and that means there are many synergies with our fleet operations’ expanding daily rental business.”

AAS has seen sustained growth from its birth in the credit hire sector and the company currently employs more than 30 people at offices in Lincoln and Leeds, with a further operation, in Bournemouth, due to open soon.

